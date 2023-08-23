The Paramount Chief of Cape Coast Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, has warned that the Traditional Council will not tolerate any form of same-sex activities in Cape Coast during the 2023 edition of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

The Oguaamanhene said last year’s edition witnessed such immoral acts, but this year, the police are on standby to arrest and prosecute anyone who would be caught involving themselves in such acts.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II gave the warning ahead of the 2023 edition of the festival, which commences on Friday, August 25.

“Those involved in alleged LGBTQ+ wanted to join the celebration, but we don’t encourage that. We shall not accept it here, and the police are on standby to arrest anyone who would indulge in it,” he said on Accra-based Onua FM.

He said the law would deal with anyone caught in such an act, and so people should desist from it.

Advice on indecent dressing

The Paramount Chief took the opportunity to caution the youth who would celebrate the festival not to indulge in any violence or anti-social acts.

“To the youth, they should celebrate, but it should be in moderation because if those who will come and celebrate with us see these things, they go with bad names. Enjoy, but there should be a limit. We want decent dressing, and the police will be around to arrest those who will do these and other acts that do not auger well for society.”

Tourism in Cape Coast

Speaking on the tourism potential in Cape Coast, Osabarima said, “There are many tourism potentials in Cape Coast, and it is important for the people of Cape Coast”.

“We are protecting it. Tourism here is unbeatable. The first Methodist Church is here. The first Anglican Church is here. The Cape Coast Castle is all here, and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is with us as well. They have been supporting us in diverse ways,” he explained.

Educational development

Osabarima said this year’s festival has been dedicated to education since it has to be improved.

Under the theme ‘Celebrating our educational institution for enhancing education in Oguaa’, the chief said: “Schools in Cape Coast have brought us good name.”

“Our schools are chosen more than any other part of the country. They come through me and others, and these schools are established everywhere, both local and international, so we shall look at the role of schools in the life of Cape Coast.”

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said: “We expect school to parade with us…to show the importance of education.”

ALSO READ: