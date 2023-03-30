Director of International Affairs for NDC, Alexander Segbefia, has given his take on the controversial LGBTQ after Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, visited Ghana.

He stated emphatically that he is not in support of the act.

He suggested that a survey be conducted to assess the thoughts of Ghanaians on LGBTQ.

Per the results of the survey, he said “we should for once look at it from a nationalistic point of view and go with what the people of Ghana have to say on the matter.

“I think it is very imperative and important that at some point it should have been done or it should be done. Because this is a matter that we as a people should not leave in one person’s hand or the other,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Reacting to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s statement about the matter, Mr Segbefia said the Speaker made his firm stance because his subjects, the MPs have in a way condemned the act.

He indicated that Members of Parliament only give cautions on how stringent the anti-LGBTQ bill is and the need to amend it.

“Let’s be clear, it is a very emotive subject and because of the general view in Ghana, you don’t see MPs or I haven’t seen them speaking anywhere in favour. They talk about caution and how you go about the bill.

“You’ve got some civil society organizations, human rights lawyers, and others questioning the letters and whether there are any human rights issues. But you never hear any MP at least I haven’t, I can’t count at least five or let alone one who has come out and said openly that this is a good thing that we should allow LGBTQ to flourish and therefore the bill should be thrown out.

“And it is because of that Bagbin has the strength to make that type of a statement,” he explained.

During a joint press briefing with US Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo stated that the substantial elements of the Anti-LGBTQI bill, which is currently before Parliament, have been modified.

This was after the US VEEP asked about the progress made on the matter and the need to protect human rights.

According to Bagbin, Harris’ assertion regarding the matter is undemocratic and “should not be tolerated.”

Mr Bagbin said no one can dictate to this country, especially regarding the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill. He also criticized President Akufo-Addo insisting he cannot control Parliament on the bill.