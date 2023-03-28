The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has slammed US Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments on Ghana’s position on LGBTQ+ issues.

According to him, the US Vice President’s assertion regarding the matter does not sit well with his conviction.

This was after Kamala Harris was asked about the development at the Jubilee House on Monday. Madam Harris did not directly address the Anti-gay bill in Ghana’s Parliament but restated her stance on human right violation against minorities adding that her position remains unchanged.

She told the gathering “I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally. I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change.”

But the Speaker of Parliament described her comments as undemocratic and “should not be tolerated.”

“What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed,” Mr Bagbin said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting with some religious leaders, the Speaker said no one can dictate to this country, especially regarding the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family

Values Bill.

He also criticised President Akufo-Addo insisting he cannot control Parliament on this bill.

“There’s no way he can intervene. That answer he gave, wait until we pass it, and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in. In terms of the law which is part of the policy, we will finalise it, then the executive has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear,” he stated.

The Speaker also expressed his confusion over the delay that has characterized the progress of the bill which is currently before the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.