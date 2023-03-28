The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been absenting herself from Parliament, has finally re-appeared in the Chamber.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, madam Safo thanked Ghanaians and her constituents for their support and prayers all these months.

She pledged she is back to pick up from where she left off and discharge her Parliamentary duties.

Madam Safo was spotted in a black dress on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, sitting with her colleagues to mourn Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah.

Checks by Adom News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Ohene Amponsah, indicated that Miss Safo continues to absent herself without permission.

The votes and proceedings which is the official record document in Parliament confirm that Friday, March 24, 2023, was the last day the lawmaker was absent without permission.

Despite the Caucus’ order summoning all members in critical voting of ministerial approval, she was part of three MPs who were absent and didn’t vote.

