Ghanaian singer, Sister Deborah, also known as Sister Derby, took to social media on Ghana’s Independence Day to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community in the country.

In her post on X, Sister Deborah emphasized that true freedom for Ghanaians cannot be achieved if the queer community is not granted the same freedoms.

She also called for the removal of the notion of ‘freedom’ from the country’s motto of “Freedom and Justice,” highlighting the importance of inclusivity and equality for all.

Using hashtags such as #QueerGhanaianLivesMatter and #KillTheBill, Sister Deborah voiced her opposition to the controversial anti-LGBTQ Bill recently passed by Ghana’s Parliament.

Ghanaians are not free if our queer brothers and sisters are not free. Let's remove the 'freedom' from the Freedom and Justice distin. #QueerGhanaianLivesMatter #KillTheBill

The Bill, awaiting presidential assent, aims to criminalize LGBTQ activities and impose sanctions on individuals involved in promoting, advocating, or funding such activities.

