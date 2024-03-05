The President of the IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has backed the Finance Ministry’s call on President Akufo-Addo not to sign the anti-LGBTQ Bill in to Law.

According to him, the “Ministry of Finance has a valid point. We should proceed cautiously with the anti-gay Bill”.

The Finance Ministry, in a memo issued on March 4, said Ghana risks losing about $3.5 billion in World Bank financing and other vital funding sources should the Bill be passed into law.

It has therefore urged President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the Bill to prevent revenue losses.

In support, Mr. Cudjoe on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday stated that as a financially challenged country, Ghana cannot afford to lose over three billion dollars in budgetary support.

Although he acknowledged the disgraceful aspect of depending on such support, he said given Ghana’s financial situation, the Finance Ministry’s recommendation is justified.

“The Ministry of Finance has a valid point. We should proceed cautiously with the anti-gay bill. Survival should be our priority as we are financially strained. We cannot afford to lose $3.5 billion at this time. Personally, I do not condone imprisoning individuals for their sexual orientation unless they attempt to force their beliefs on others. Let us pray for those whom our society deems as sinners,” he stated.

In his view, if Ghana had been more financially stable, there would have been no need to entertain such proposals.

“It’s regrettable to resort to using such issues for financial gains. We should take pride in our principles. If our funds have been misused, it’s disappointing. The reality is, we are in dire financial straits, and therefore, supporting measures for survival becomes imperative. We cannot afford to forfeit funds, as it would severely impact us. If we were more diligent as a nation, we wouldn’t even be contemplating such actions. It’s a shameful situation,” he concluded.

