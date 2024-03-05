Co-sponsor of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor is not pleased with President Akufo-Addo’s reaction to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill popularly known as anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to him, he is very disappointed in the President for going ahead of them when the Bill has not reached his table.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr. Dafeamekpor noted that until the Bill is assented into Law, it cannot be challenged in the Supreme Court.

“Akufo-Addo is playing politics with us; the Bill is not yet on your table, then you rush to issue a statement to bastardize the whole process. We won’t fight you, but Ghanaians will know the kind of President he is” he said.

President Akufo-Addo has reassured the international community of Ghana’s commitment to upholding human rights despite the passage of the bill.

Addressing concerns during a diplomatic engagement the President emphasized that Ghana remains steadfast in its long-standing reputation for respecting human rights and adhering to the rule of law.

He clarified that the Bill is facing a legal challenge at the Supreme Court and that until a decision is arrived at, no action would be taken by his government on the private Member’s bill.

But to the South Dayi MP, under President Akufo-Addo, a lot of rights have been trampled upon, and so he has no right to talk about rights.

He said his posturing is bad and Ghanaians will know who he is.

Speaking on the Finance Ministry’s statement to the President, he said their statement asking the President not to sign the bill means they are confused.

Mr. Dafeamekpor said their recommendation letter means they are very confused.

“We will get money to work, whether IMF or no IMF. IMF is not a country, and it’s our contribution” he added.

