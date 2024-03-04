Ghanaian security analyst and International Relations expert, Farouk Al Wahab has explained why diplomats especially from Europe and the United States of America (USA) are fighting against the Anti-LGBTQ Bill.

He claimed majority of these diplomats are homosexuals and lesbians thus the passage of the Bill will mean their partners cannot visit them in Ghana.

His comment follows the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024.

The Bill criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, their promotion, advocacy, and funding within the country.

The international community are warning of dire consequences should President Akufo-Addo assent to the Bill to be an Act.

But Al Wahab claimed the opposition from Europe and America is for personal parochial interest.

He claimed if the Bill becomes an Act, majority of these diplomats cannot get visas for same-sex partners if the is signed into an Act.

“This gay thing happens here in Ghana; these diplomats are given spouse visas for their partners with the same sex, especially Holland and other European countries. When the Bill is passed, Ghana Immigration will cease to give them spousal visas, especially to those from Holland and other European countries. That is the actual problem” he alleged.

Al Wahab maintained that, Ghana will not be affected in anyway if President Akufo-Addo signs to Bill into an Act.

Play attached audio for more

