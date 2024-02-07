Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the clause-by-clause amendment process for the Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, also referred to as the anti-gay Bill will end on Friday, February 9.

The House is slated to resume deliberations on the anti-gay bill following its recess since Tuesday, February 6.

The primary objective of this bill is to outlaw LGBTQ activities and associated practices within Ghanaian society.

During his opening statement in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the bill will undergo thorough amendment processes and be finalized by Friday.

He also mentioned that bills pertaining to the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Ghana Hydro Power Authority are currently under consideration alongside the anti-gay bill.

