Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai inaugurated the nationwide distribution of 150,000 blood bags and essential supplies at the KBTTS headquarters in Nairobi, enhancing the country’s blood collection efforts.

This initiative marks a significant stride towards a healthier Kenya, ensuring a robust and accessible blood supply vital for medical emergencies and surgeries.

PS Kimtai emphasized that by securing blood resources, lives are preserved, strengthening the foundation of a resilient society.

Additionally, Kenya’s Blood Ambassadors, including Charlene Ruto, Caroline Wang’amati, Aisha Daffalla, and Kennedy Sanya, were introduced during the event.

These ambassadors will play a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting voluntary blood donation, fostering compassion and solidarity within communities across the nation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.