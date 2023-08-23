A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has shared a powerful verse from the Quran.

During an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, he recited verses that shed light on the behaviour of troublesome individuals who hide their intentions under the guise of peace.

Following his recitation, the host inquired for an explanation, prompting Mr Agyarko to elaborate.

He explained that the Quran verse in question pertains to those who sow discord and disorder while hypocritically professing to bring about harmony.

He referred to a concept called “iyak,” as portrayed in the Quran, which illustrates how these wicked people despite their claims of promoting peace, are in reality the catalysts for confusion and the disruptors of global harmony.

Mr Agyarko said these individuals, despite their claims, are in fact responsible for the disturbances that undermine world peace.

The Quran, according to his interpretation, identifies them as agents of chaos who, under the guise of peaceful intentions, generate turmoil.

