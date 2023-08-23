Chief Osei Bonsu, known in the Ghanaian showbiz industry as Tulenkey, has disclosed his admiration for an elite rapper, Sarkodie.

According to the ‘Proud Fvck Boys’ hitmaker, he looks up to Sarkodie for being a benchmark and learns from him everyday like reading a book.

He told Amansan Krakye the host, “I look up to Sarkodie that’s why I always use him as my example because he’s the best or the apex when it comes to Ghanaian Hip Hop or rap.

“So it will be very serious to use someone that maybe I’m more established than or someone who hasn’t gotten far in the industry.

“Because I also want to get there and do better than him so I learn from Sarkodie each and everyday like a book,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com

Tulenkey made his major debut on Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba which had Amerado, Lyrical Joe, Frequency, Kofi Mole, Toy Boi, Yeyo, 2 Fyngerz, O’BKay and CJ Biggerman.

