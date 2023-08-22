Maame Akua Oforiwaa Ampadu Austin, a renowned presenter of the best entertainment channel in Ghana, Adom TV, has shared her experience on her not-so-pleasant marriage and her life as a widow.

Love struck Maame Akua some decades ago when she met her husband who was a regular customer at her mother’s grocery shop at Tema.

However, what she thought would be a blissful union ended after some years due to irreconcilable differences with abuse being at the centre.

Opening up in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall with Mike 2, Maame Akua revealed she got married at the age of 18 and while her husband’s family was very accommodating, he himself showcased an unpleasant side of him.

“I married immediately I completed school. I was very calm. My in-laws were very good to me. My first opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom came from his family… I cannot mention my marriage without them and I can never be ungrateful to them.”

Beyond the love her in-laws showered her, she said her husband tormented her physically and emotionally to the point she always wanted a gateway to exit.

“Every time I finish cooking, I cry for about 15 to 20 minutes before I can even eat. I travelled back home to Ghana and he still followed me here. It’s a very long story, but when you are in a relationship that is abusive, you are always looking for an opportunity to exit. My marriage was like pear shape; one minute it is straight and the next it is curved”.

It took her four years to summon courage and relay her decision to walk out of her marriage after three children.

According to her, while she gave a sigh of relief due to the decision she took, her husband harbored resentment and cut ties with her for years.

However, they were back to being friends by virtue of co-parenting and they remained in contact until he passed on two years ago after a long battle.

Speaking on her life as a widow, Maame Akua said she has been living peacefully after performing every necessary rite needed of her.

She revealed she is currently single and has no plans of being entangled. Should she ever get married again, the presenter said it will be solely for companionship.









