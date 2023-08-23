A flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has challenged the existence of what is commonly referred to as the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

In a revelation on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr Agyarko said there is no such tradition within the party.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no historical foundation for the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition. The true origin lies in the Danquah-Busia Memorial Club, which eventually evolved into the NPP.”

Mr Agyarko dismissed claims propagated by certain individuals within the party that the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition is a legitimate historical lineage.

He attributed such claims to attempts to sow discord within the party and distort its history.

“There is no documented agreement supporting the existence of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition,” Agyarko emphasized, urging those pushing this narrative to cease their efforts.

He shed light on the origins of the United Party (UP) tradition, explaining that it was the UP tradition that was in place, not the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

He went on to criticize the alleged fabrication, describing it as a ploy to manipulate the party’s legacy.

“This fabricated narrative only serves to confuse and misrepresent our history. The addition of Dombo to the tradition was not an inherent element but a proposition by Dr Jani Selby. It was not an established lineage but an individual’s suggestion,” he clarified.

Mr Agyarko provided insights into the leadership dynamics within the party.

“During the 1956 election, the Northern People’s Party held significant sway due to their numbers. Dombo was designated as the leader based on these numbers. However, when Busia entered parliament, he assumed leadership from Dombo,” he explained.

Agyarko vehemently refuted the claim that Dombo, Busia, and Danquah sequentially held power within the party, adding that only Danquah had the opportunity to wield political power.

