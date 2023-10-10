The Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) has begun querying its staff cited in JoyNews’ exposé on illegal meter sales.

A memorandum sighted by Myjoyonline.com and signed by the Director of Human Resources at the Accra East ECG office, Paul A. Okine was directed to an artisan, Mr Abraham Okine over his alleged involvement in the illegality.

The memo said, “your action in the footage is intolerable offence contrary to the Company’s Collective Agreement, Appendix A (I, X and XVI).

“You are therefore to explain in writing why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for the stated misconduct.

“Your response should reach the undersigned by the close of work on Friday, 13th October, 2023.”

This follows a JoyNews investigation that uncovered a cartel with some ECG staff who forged documents to sell off unapproved meters to prospective customers at exorbitant prices.

A separate meter that costs a little over Gh₵800 is sold by these individuals for as high as GH₵2,500.

JoyNews‘ investigative desk revealed how the actions of these individuals enable their patrons to enjoy free electricity without the knowledge of ECG offices in most parts of the country.

This revelation comes on the heels of concerns raised by ECG’s Managing Director that the power distributor lost GH¢2.8 billion as a result of illegal power connection.

The exposé featured an artisan, Abraham Kumi at the Accra East Regional office and sub-transmission office near Makola.

He said a separate meter which ordinarily goes for GH¢800, will cost GH¢2, 000.

He then showed documents he had processed for a different customer and was willing to transfer them, only if the said amount was paid.

IG: What was the price you quoted for the meter you are trading?

Abraham: It will cost you GH¢2,000.

IG: Is it possible to reduce the amount being charged?

Abraham: No

IG: In what form should the transaction take? I will pay GH¢1,500, and pay the balance when the meter is fixed.

Abraham: That shouldn’t be a challenge.

He advised that if I followed the established process, It would have to wait for almost a year to get the meter.

He, however, promised that he could assist in getting a meter if I paid just a little more than the statutory fees to him.

He boasts of helping many individuals struggling to secure such meters at ECG offices. In Abraham’s confession, three prospective customers will soon be beneficiaries of these meters he is working on after they paid GH¢2,000.

Abraham: These meters belong to other prospective consumers. There are challenges with the network connection, that problem has been persisting for some time now. If I don’t fix it before I hand over the meter to the customer, they will struggle with purchasing power. I will give you an official receipt, I don’t like swindling people I deal with.

Abraham is not alone in this business of providing meters. But, one man who identified himself as Jerry at the Kwabenya office of the ECG is another operative in this trade.