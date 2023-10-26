Highlife musician and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena has revealed that he likes to spend his down moments at the beach.

During a conversation on E Vibes with Becky, he mentioned that the soothing sounds of the waves at the beach have a calming effect on him

“I mostly spend my down moment at the beach. When I’m down, l love to be by the coast, take some sea breeze and I love the sound of the waves, it keeps me calm” Kwabena Kwabena said.

He emerged after featuring on Kontihene’s 2004 hit, Esi and he featured Kontihene on his own debut hit, Aso.

He possesses a distinctive voice that distinguishes him, and he is recognized as one of Ghana’s finest highlife artistes.

The E Vibes show aims to rekindle memories by delving into the interviewees journeys and their experiences on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will shape the younger generation.

