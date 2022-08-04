The Police have foiled a robbery attack on a gold buying shop at Konongo in the Ashanti region.



The Police said they received a distress call that there was a robbery attack on the Adom Gold buying shop around 7:30pm Wednesday, 3 August 2022, and moved quickly to the scene. While the robbers were fleeing the scene upon seeing the Police, they started shooting indiscriminately injuring an officer in the process.



The Police said they returned fire but the robbers managed to escape.



The officer is currently on admission at the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital and in stable condition.



The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to him and the commanders on the ground.



There is currently an ongoing anti-robbery operation in the area to get the suspects arrested.



The Police have, therefore, urged members of the community to remain calm and be on the lookout for any suspicious character among them and inform the Police accordingly.



They have also urged hospitals and other health facilities in the area to report to them any person who reports to them for treatment of gunshot wounds or any other wound.

