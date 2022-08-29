A robbery gang has shot and killed a 52-year-old gold buyer, Issah Imoro, at Wassa Saaman, a community near Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Information indicates that the deceased was attacked by the armed robbers after he had closed from work on Saturday, August 27.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye, confirmed the incident on Connect FM.

He indicated that the armed robbers made away with an unspecified amount of money, gold bars together with some mobile phones and fled into the nearby bush.

“Around 10:00 pm, I received a call from the Police Commander that a gold buyer has been killed by armed robbers. He had even gotten home and parked his vehicle. He was there with his child when one of the armed robbers pulled a pump action and demanded his bag.

“He handed over the bag to the armed robber and started shouting after a few minutes for help. Unknowingly, one of the armed robbers was hiding in the bush, he fired gunshots and killed the gold buyer instantly,” he narrated.

The deceased left behind two wives and three children.

According to the MCE, the police command has initiated investigations to arrest the armed robbers as soon as possible.

“The police command has started investigations. We have retrieved information about the possible whereabouts of the armed robbers and we are sure the police will soon arrest them.

“Most of the illegal miners have employed the services of armed macho men protecting their mining sites. We suspect that these armed macho men are behind these robberies because we are fighting galamsey and they are jobless as we speak. We have retrieved some of the guns from them but most of them still have them,” he said.