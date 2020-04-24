Some Muslims have appealed to the government to consider opening up the mosques during the last 10 days of Ramadan, for prayers.

Speaking to Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu, they noted that the last 10 days of the fasting month are very crucial and significant hence, cannot be cancelled.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo placed an embargo on all public gatherings including funerals, festivals, mosque gatherings and church activities, as part of measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus across in the country.

“All public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance,” he said.

According to the Muslims, they will not be discouraged to observe the 2020 Ramadan and still practice the safety protocols particularly social distancing, in their various homes.

“Our leaders have told us that they will hold the congregational prayers on Facebook and if you cannot access the internet then read the Holy Quran,” one said.

However, they agreed that with the mosques shut and no congregational prayers, key components of this year’s Ramadan will to some degree, be disrupted.

“We [Muslims] all come together and pray to Allah as one people in the mosque but now because of the disease, we just have to be at home with our family to say the Tarawih prayer in our rooms.”

They were, however, hopeful that by the end of Ramadan, Allah will cleanse the world of the infectious Covid-19 and save His people.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

It is to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation that the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.