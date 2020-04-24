Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has charged orphanage homes to work closely with the scholarship secretariat to secure funding for some brilliant children.

To her, some orphans would attain heigher heights in the success journey should they get scholarships to further their education to tertiary level, hence her appeal.

Mrs Bawumia indicated that her preparedness to help the brilliant but needy students in the orphanage to get scholarship to study.

In an interview with Adom News, Mrs Bawumia expressed her preparedness to be in the frontline until the scholarship secretariat heeds to her call.

She disclosed this when she donated books, bags of rice and cooking oil to the Countryside orphanage at Awutu Bawjiase in the Central region to mark the World Book Day.

According to her, the donation formed part of the Second Lady’s Corporate Social Responsibilities to the community.

Furthermore, Manager of Country-side orphanage, Emma Boafo Yeboah, receiving the donations, commended the Second Lady for coming to their aid in these difficult times.