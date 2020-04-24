A Koforidua Circuit Court B has convicted 39-year-old farmer, James Tetteh, on two counts of defilement contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal and other offences act 29/60 and incest, contrary to section 101(1) of the criminal and other offences act 29/60.

The victim, 15 years old, is a biological daughter of the accused and resides with the father at Akyem Abomoso in the Eastern region.

Presenting the case in Court, prosecutor, Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio, said an uncle of the victim observed an unusual relationship between the victim and accused and asked the victim to confide in him.

He said, the victim revealed to her uncle the recent amorous advances her father had been having with her.

After the revelation, the uncle, who is the complainant, reported the case to the Abomoso police station and the accused was apprehended.

According to the the prosecutor, the accused was arrested and cautioned and a medical report was issued to his daughter for examination.

Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio told the court that, the certified medical report indicated that the victim was pregnant for 14 weeks two days for her father.

Mr Tetteh pleaded guilty to the offences.

Presiding judge, Mrs Mercy Adeei Kotey, convicted him on his own plea of guilty to 20 years for each offence which will run concurrently.

The judge further expressed disappointment in Mr Tetteh for what he did to his own biological daughter.