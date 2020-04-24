The Communications Minister is certain former President John Mahama is not abreast with global trends in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

If he did, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said he [Mahama] will never say “Ghana’s economy is on ventilators after a month of coronavirus.”

The former president, speaking in a live telecast on Thursday, said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the economic propaganda of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr Mahama said the economy “is on ventilators and it needs thinking to rescue it from the ICU… if we didn’t run to the IMF for the $1 billion rapid credit facility, it is possible that in the next two months probably, salaries would not have been paid.”

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications

Dumbfounded by the assertions of the former President, she said it was obvious he [Mahama] is still sleeping.

“When we were thinking about Ghana at 2: am, John Mahama was sleeping so I will be magnanimous maybe he is not sure of the impact coronavirus has had on global economy,” she stated.

The Communications Minister maintained that, the devastating effect of the pandemic has affected all economies including Ghana.

“Look at the American, Chinese, English, French, Italian economies, the whole world is facing a recession worse than the Great depression,” she stated.

But for coronavirus, she said Ghana’s economy was robust than what it inherited from the erstwhile Mahama government

“Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, if you haven’t realised it, the world you knew is not the world today. Coronavirus is having a devastating impact on every sector of the economy,” she fumed.

He urged Mr Mahama to quit the cheap partisan politics and allow the government to focus on the fight against coronavirus.

“We are too busy to give him back what he is dishing. We have more important things to worry about because people are dying, businesses are collapsing,” she said.