Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who will play key roles in the party’s electioneering campaign, have been asked to be wise.

“Those who will get the campaign monies must know how to use it,” Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

She explained that given what she has seen and the work done by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the second coming of Mr Mahama “will continue to be a dream.”

“We beat him [ Mahama] in opposition and now that we are in power and the things I have seen, ‘go hard give John Mahama’,” she said.

With less than nine months to the 2020 general election, political parties are still not sure how to elect their candidates for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The political calendar is being disrupted with the coronavirus pandemic.

The NDC’s candidate, former President Mahama has also started distributing Personal Protective Equipment and food to the poor as part of his contribution in the COVID-19 fight.

But the Minister said all the ‘gimmicks’ by the NDC and its flagbearer will be an exercise in futility.

“They [NDC] can continue dreaming about coming back to power because 2020 will be difficult,” she noted.

The Communications Minister explained that, given the achievements of President Akufo-Addo in his first term, a win for Mahama is impossible.