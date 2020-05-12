Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has given fans a look at all of her children in a rare family photo.

In the new photo, the veteran actress, flaunted her three children, two handsome sons and one beautiful daughter.

The actress turned 49 years on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and celebrated with some stunning photos.

It is one of the birthday photos shared by the actress which had her seated with her children in what looked like an occasional family portrait.

READ ALSO:

Actress Mercy Asiedu marks birthday with adorable photo [Watch]

What Bishop Nyarko told Mercy Asiedu about his weight loss [listen]

I never posted my weeping video over Bernard Nyarko’s death – Mercy Asiedu

In the photo, she could be seen seated with her daughter to the right and her young son to the left.