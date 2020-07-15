Stonebwoy has launched an entrepreneurship skills development training programme to help alleviate the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the livelihoods of the youth.

The maiden session of the training workshop dubbed “BHIM SKILLS” took place in Ashaiman.

The Reggae/Afro-dancehall artiste who also doubles as an entrepreneur recognized the negative impact of the pandemic on the economies of many countries and its direct effects on the livelihood of individuals at large.

Owing to this, Stonebwoy indicated that he deemed it relevant to offer this training opportunity to the youth in order to enable them enhance their abilities in pursuing their entrepreneurship dreams for greater success.

Participants of the first edition of the “BHIM SKILLS” training workshop were equipped with the needed skill set to pursue careers in various fields like cosmetic production, agro-food processing, fashion designing, production of household cleaning products, aluminium works, epoxy flooring and many more.

The “BHIM SKILLS” training workshop which will be replicated across most regions in the country was powered by the Livingstone Foundation (the charity wing of Burniton Music), The BHIM Shop and Unity Link.