Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gustav Yankson of the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service, has shed light on how some criminals are using photos of ladies to blackmail men for monetary gains.

According to ACP Yankson, unsuspecting men receive friend requests from persons purporting to be ladies on various social media platforms.

The so called women willingly strike friendships with the men and most of the time show interest in them.

These unsuspecting men, ACP Yankson said, after sometime receive ‘surprise videos’ from the ladies, which mostly contain explicit videos of their private parts.

READ ALSO:

The supposed ladies the request the men to reciprocate the gesture by also show off their genitals to them.

Once the unsuspecting men do so, they are recorded by these criminals and used to later blackmail them.

ACP Yankson, made the revelation in an interview with Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday.

He cautioned men against agreeing to the demands of women to show explicit images of themselves.