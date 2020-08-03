President Akufo-Addo has directed all public agencies to buy all their textiles and garments locally.

This directive he said, forms part of measures government is taking to reduce the country’s import bill and thereby promoting domestic production.

“Government is determined to continue this development with appropriate policies including insisting that all public agencies purchase henceforth; their textiles and garments needs from domestic sources” President directed.

Speaking at the unveiling of the first locally assembled VW cars in Ghana Monday, he said government will continue to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic to expand the domestic production of goods and services in a bid to attaining a self reliance status.

According to him, Ghana’s Garments Industry has been able to produce 15 million face masks and other personal protective equipment for frontline health workers, students, teaching and non-teaching staff since the phasing out of the restrictions.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that, “This has saved the nation millions of dollars in foreign exchange and created jobs for thousands of people especially the youth across the country.”

He also reiterated government’s commitment under the Industrial Transformation Agenda, to partner private, local and foreign investors to develop large scale strategic-anchored industries to serve as growth polls for the economy.