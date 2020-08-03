One of the suspects who allegedly played a role in the lynching of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba has been remanded by the Bole Magistrate Court.

In her first appearance presided over by Prince Cudjo, the suspected was asked to reappear on August 20, 2020.

Latifa Bumaye, 25, was arrested by the Savannah Regional Police Command after she was captured in a viral video torturing Akua Denteh.

Together with two other women, Latifa went into hiding after the act until she was smoked out of her hideout at Kejewu Botor a suburb of the East Gonja Municipality, following continuous surveillance by the Homicide Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Defending herself, Latifa had earlier told the Salaga Divisional Police command that she was unaware of her action during the incident, insinuating that she was under a spell.

According to her, some men caught her forcefully and blew a powdery substance in her face prior to the incident.

She said, when she saw the video of herself whipping the deceased, who happens to be her grandmother, she was surprised at her change in clothing.

Her arrest brings the number of suspects in police custody to six with the exception of the Kafaba chief, Zackaria Yahaya who is now on bail.

Meanwhile, JoyNews’ Isaac Nonya who was present during the court session, says the premises was full to capacity with many of the attendants being women.