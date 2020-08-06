A caring nanny has received praises on social media after a video of her rescuing her boss’ daughter surfaced on the internet.

The nanny risked her life to save the little girl during the explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon.

In the video, the nanny was spotted cleaning the floor and after some seconds, checked around after she felt the earth vibrating.

It wasn’t long until the tension grew, followed by waves of explosion which shattered some parts of their home.

However, the nanny hastily carried the child and rushed off to the inner room after noticing the possible harm the blast could cause.

Ever since the video went viral, social media users have been retweeting and showering praises on the nanny for her caring act.

Watch the video below: