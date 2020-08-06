Politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, has offered advice to Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In Mr Agyapong’s view, the young activist is allowing himself to be used in fueling chaos in Ghana which doesn’t speak well of him and the stability of the country.

“Sammy Gyamfi should be very careful because he is allowing himself to be used to cause chaos because he speaks with venom.

“If he wants to cause chaos, he will have it but I won’t descend to his level and we won’t watch him spoil the peaceful nature of the country,” he warned on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Agyapong’s caution comes after Mr Gyamfi, addressing a press conference, threatened the NDC will mercilessly deal with the security agencies if it wins the upcoming December 7 general election.

Mr Gyamfi claimed the Akufo-Addo government has bastardised the security agencies and they are in bed with him.