The Electoral Commission (EC) has said a claim by an aspiring Member of Parliament that the voters’ registration exercise at Ketu South in the Volta region has been suspended is false.

According to the EC, Ms Gomashie made the claim in a viral video that registration exercise at Viepe has been discontinued to make way for registration of the Ghana card.

In a press statement issued on the matter, the EC said it finds the statement by the aspiring MP unfortunate.

“Not only is her statement untrue but it also has the tendency of causing unnecessary tension and disaffection for the Commission and its staff,” it said.

Read full statement below: