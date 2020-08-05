Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, has set up an Adjudication Review Committee to investigate cases of multiple voter registration at registration centres across the country.

The EC earlier this week in its ‘Let the Citizen Know’ press briefings admitted to the occurrence of multiple registrations at some registration centres.

Mrs Mensa, speaking at the press briefing, promised that her outfit will ensure that names of non-Ghanaians and non-eligible voters would be taken out of the register.

The establishment of the committee forms part of the Commission’s efforts in ensuring a credible register for the 2020 December 7 polls.

The Adjudication Review Committee is made up of representatives from Civil Society Organisations, the various political parties and some officials of the EC.