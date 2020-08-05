Some Ghanaians, who were stranded in Lebanon in the Middle East and appealed for support, have finally arrived in Ghana.

Majority of them were young women who were full of praise for Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong who facilitated their repatriation.

The popular Ghanaian politician and businessman pledged $150,000 to help repatriate over 100 Ghanaian young women who were stranded in Lebanon.

Other benevolent Ghanaians also donated to the fundraising to help bring them home.

The young women traveled to Lebanon to seek greener pastures but their plights were worsened as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Agyapong responded to their appeal for support after one Matison took a video displaying the plight of the young women in Lebanon and posted it on social media.