Some stranded Ghanaians in Lebanon have successfully arrived in the country following businessman, Kennedy Agyapong‘s support.

The group, numbering about 300, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Mr Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, following the stranded Ghanaians’ appeal for evacuation initiated a fund raising project.

He managed to raise total donations of $428,650 and a personal donation of $200k, all of which he presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Some of the evacuees speaking in an interview with Accra-based Net 2 TV shared horrible experiences during their stay in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the government is also expected to evacuate about 1,500 citizens following a recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon which left scores injured and other dead.

ALSO READ:

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, who confirmed this noted the government will pay the full cost of quarantine of the returnees.

Watch the video below: