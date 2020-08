Actress Moesha Boduong has been rained with compliments after she shared beautiful waterfall photos with her fans on social media over the weekend.

The celebrity wore a green bikini while posing for the camera to capture her breathtaking moments.

She gave off her location to fans who wanted to visit the natural scenery to imitate her lifestyle.

Her post read: Jungle girl 🏝🏝Ghana has beautiful waterfalls 💦💦for those asking me ..it’s at Aburi 💕.

MORE:

Check out her post below: