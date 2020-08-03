Ghana-based automobile assembler and manufacturer, Kantanka, has unleashed new designs for its latest car.

The model, a mini spacious car designed for commercial and compact city movement, is the newest strategy for the automobile company.

The car is designed for middle income earners who cannot afford the luxury brands of salon, 4×4, pick-up, among others the company produces.

Kantanka’s mini car is expected to have security features like the unique tail light and a star logo.

Some Ghanaians have reacted with mixed feelings.

Check out photo and some comments from Ghanaians: