The highly-anticipated Kantanka range of vehicles, built by Ghanaian inventor, Safo Kantanka, is set to soon get on the market.

This is because the Kantanka Automobile Group has been formally granted a license to continue its auto assembly operations in Ghana.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known while presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

In addition, Mr Ofori-Atta said Kantanka Automobile will also benefit from incentives under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Policy.

“An indigenous Ghanaian company, the Kantanka Group, has been formally granted a license to continue its auto assembly operations in Ghana and to benefit from incentives under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Policy.

“In March 2020, the Volkswagen Group rolled out the first VW locally assembled vehicle. VW Ghana is currently producing six different brands of vehicles, namely Tiguan, Teramont, Amarok, Passat, Polo and Caddy. Both the Toyota and Nissan Groups are also positioned to establish assemble operations before the end of the year. Sinotruk, a leading global manufacturer of Heavy Duty Trucks is also assembling a variety of trucks in Ghana through Zonda Tec Ghana Limited,” he said.

In order to support these new major developments, Mr Ofori-Atta said the government will establish an Automobile Industry Development Centre which will, among other things, coordinate the technical processes for licensing vehicle assemblers and manufacturers and monitor their compliance with industry regulations and standards.