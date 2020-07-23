Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has hit back at the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

Presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review on the Floor of Parliament, the Finance Minister asserted that the government was not interested in collapsing indigenous banks in the country.

Mr Ofori-Atta, taking a swipe at the Man of God, said no one should use the pulpit to spread falsehoods.

“We have no intention to deliberately connive with BoG to collapse Ghanaian indigenous banks, what we did was to merge the banks that had little hope of being saved, we could do nothing about those which were insolvent. Let no one stand on his pulpit and tell untruth,” he said.

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, while preaching a sermon, asserted that indigenous banks belonging to reputable Ghanaians like Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kofi Amoabeng were collapsed by the government out of envy.

His assertion was received with harsh criticisms by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party government.