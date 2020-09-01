A video of a young man, believed to be in his 20s who looks exactly like comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has popped up.

According to the young man, who identifies himself as Rabbi Arthur, people on several occasions have mistaken him for Lil Win.

They have the same face, eyes with similar speech tone but Rabbi brags their only difference is their hairy nature.

Speaking in an interview, he said he want’s to also be a comic actor just like his elder brother, adding that the talent runs in the family.

Rabbi Arthur

He, among others, spoke about the ‘Kumerica’ wave, noting it has come to stay.

However, in pronouncing the name, he mistakenly said ‘Kumelica’, but clarified that though Ashantis have an issue with their ‘R and L’ they cherish the words.