Prof. Jacob Plange-Rhule, Rector of College of Physicians of Physicians and Surgeons, has died.

He died Friday morning at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, in Accra, where he had been on admission for a short while.

Hospital sources told Graphic Online he had been referred to the Centre from a private care and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a critical condition.

However within a few days he showed great signs of recovering from his ailment and looked hearty, chatting with family and friends alike when all of a sudden he relapsed and gave up Friday morning.