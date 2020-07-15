The government of Ghana, through the National Security Ministry, is embarking on an aggressive installation of Closed Circuit Television(CCTV) cameras nationwide.

The initiative is part of the Akufo-Addo administration’s quest to ensure the safety of citizenry as well as combat crime.

The installation, which will be a nationwide exercise is necessary in order to keep a tab on marauding criminals and various traffic offenses.

It is expected that about 7,000 cameras will be installed at the end of the project.

The installation has been completed at Dansoman, Nima, Lapaz, Newtown and some traffic intersections, while other parts of the country awaits theirs.