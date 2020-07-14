President Nana Akufo-Addo chaired a virtual Cabinet meeting today, July 14, 2020.

Today’s meeting was the 80th of its kind, the Information Ministry indicated.

Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and the social distancing protocol that has accompanied it, it became necessary to hold the meeting virtually.

READ ALSO:

Photos:

President Nana Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo chairs 80th Cabinet meeting