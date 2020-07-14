A Nigerian lady, who is supposed to walk down the aisle with her husband in two weeks, has lost him over a comment she posted on social media platform, Facebook.

Twitter user, Gospel Josiah, who shared the story, disclosed that the marriage was called off after the bride-to-be revealed on a Facebook group that she’d cheat on her husband for N200,000.

The Facebook group had posted a question asking its members if they’d cheat on their spouses for the sum of N10 million.

Interestingly, the lady, who had just done her traditional marriage and was two weeks away from her white wedding, responded saying that the amount was too much and that she’d cheat on her husband for the sum far less than that. She wrote that she’d cheat for N200k.

“She said that the amount was even too much that she can cheat on her husband if offered only 200K. Someone that knows her told her to delete that comment because her wedding is coming up and she is already married culturally as an Igbo lady,” Josiah’s post read.

According to the story, two more people asked her to delete the comment but she lashed out at them and wrote: “Who has marriage epp? There is no GPS in my private part.”

The lady later deleted the comments but not before a relative of the groom had managed to take a screenshot and forwarded to her mother-in-law who is a senior civil servant and deaconess in Mountain of Fire church.

This caused an outrage and a family meeting was held to address the issue. The bride was summoned and in tears, she said she was only joking but the family refused to accept her apology.

According to Josiah, the marriage has since been called off and the groom’s family are planning to go and collect the dowry paid on her head.