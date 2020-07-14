Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed, is set to join Dutch Champions, Ajax Amsterdam this summer, according to multiple media reports.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has become one of the top young players in Europe.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United are all tracking the 19-year-old who plays for FC Nordsjaelland.

According to Dutch media outlet, De Telegraaf, Ajax are keen on making the powerful forward a part of their team next season with a further report suggesting that the promising winger will pen a five-year deal.

READ ALSO

Ajax will have to make an offer in the region of €8.5 million to make the deal happen.

The Ghana international has scored 11 times so far this season in 25 appearances for Nordsjaelland in Danish League.

Kudus made his debut for the Black Stars back in November 2019, scoring in the AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa.

Kudus is a possible replacement for Hakim Ziyech who joined Chelsea this summer.