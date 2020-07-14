A corpse was forced out of a casket after allegedly refusing to be transported back home for burial.

It was alleged that, all ambulances brought in to convey him to his hometown in Anambra state in Nigeria for burial became faulty after his casket was placed in it.

Hours later, his family resolved to consult a fetish priest in the town who performed some rituals.

He was forced out of the casket after some rituals were conducted and carried home by one of the village youth who gathered at the scene.