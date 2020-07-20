Dancehall acts, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, are doing their best to prove that there is no bad blood between them.

The latest scene to indicate their inseparable brotherhood happened Monday morning when they crossed each other’s lane in the streets of Accra.

Paying homage, they both shunned their cars as they converse to the amusement of onlookers who were eyes locked on the artistes.

It was a battle of the wealthy when Shatta Wale flaunted his cars, leaving Stonebwoy with no option than to bring his fleet to view.

Stonebwoy was seen riding a customised quad motorbike similar to Shatta Wale’s Polaris motorbike he rides.

The duo are currently trending on social media since netizens cannot keep mute on the video which has since gone viral.

Watch video below: