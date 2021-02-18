One of many answers that sent shock waves across the auditorium was her definition of fish farming: “It is the process of rearing of fish in reservoirs and fishponds.”

But, Mr Dumelo in his usual lecture on Twitter has dropped an actual definition of fish farming, quite elaborate than Madam Koomson’s.

Fish farming (pisciculture) is breeding and rearing of fish artificially. It involves raising fish in tanks or enclosures or sometimes in cages in rivers or the sea. One main advantage: produces fish commercially. disadvantage: it’s expensive to set up.

When ‘attacked’ by tweeps on the difference between his and Madam Hawa’s definition, Mr Dumelo admitted the nominee was not wrong, but she could have expatiated further.

To be honest her answer wasn't that wrong. She should have just expatiated and elaborated the technicalities. — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) February 18, 2021

Mr Dumelo further posted scenes from his last visit to his fish farm, where he says he gathered experience on the aquaculture.