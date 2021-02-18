Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has been appointed as the Technical Manager of Black Leopards FC of South Africa.

The coach, who resigned from his post as the head coach of the Phobians three days ago, has been announced as the new Technical Manager of the South African side.

The club took to their Twitter page to confirm the deal and shared an artwork to welcome him.

Coach Papic left the continental club masters alleging that management members interfered in his work and players were not playing well because they were sabotaging him.