Kosta Papic has attributed his decision to part ways with Hearts of Oak to interference by the club’s top hierarchy.

Coach Papic confirmed his departure on Monday, February 15, 2021, after taking charge of 10 matches.

The Serbian trainer made a bright start after replacing Edward Nii Odoom. He was tipped to end the club’s 11 years trophy drought.

But after going four matches without a win, coach Papic’s tactics were questioned.

”The influence from the management and board in player selection will make every professional coach uncomfortable at Hearts of Oak,” Coach Papic is reported to have told Accra-based Angel FM.

He took charge of the Phobians in November 2020, and guided them to 10 matches in the Ghanaian Premier League where he won four, drew three and lost three.

He has been offered a more lucrative offer with a Tanzanian club and is quitting Hearts of Oak to take that job.

The club has, however, confirmed that the U-15 coach, Samuel Nii Noi, would take charge in the interim until a new head coach is appointed.