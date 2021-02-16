A 20-year-old unemployed, Cobbina Freeman, was arrested on Monday for attempting to smuggle four parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp to the Ankaful Maximum Prison in Cape Coast.

The suspected narcotic substance was to be delivered to one Kojo Arko who is already serving an 11-year jail term in hard labour for defilement.

Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent Vincent Ziniel, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency.

READ ALSO:

Narrating the incident that led to the arrest, he said some prison inmates were sent to do external labour around the Prison’s clinic at Ankaful Prisons Complex.

According to him, while the prisoners were working, suspect Freeman came around and passed an object on to one of the inmates, but one David Ankobea, a Warden, who was working at the clinic, saw it and quickly made the arrest.

He said the warden retrieved the alleged narcotic substance from the suspect after a search on him.

Mr Ziniel said the suspect is currently in the custody of the Elmina Police to assist with investigations.